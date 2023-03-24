Black Sherif Tipped To Win VGMA ‘Artiste Of The Year’

Black Sherif

Talented singer and songwriter, Black Sherif, has been tipped to win Artiste of the Year award at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) slated for May 13.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker has been nominated for Artiste of the Year category. He will be competing with the likes of Camidoh, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, KiDi, King Promise and Piesie Esther.

Even though there are some key contenders for the award, his fans believe that Black Sherif stood a chance of winning the award due to his prominence as one of the finest and hardworking young artistes in the country.

Ghanaian hip hop artiste, Samuel Adu Frimpong, also known as Medikal, has openly declared his support for Black Sherif in winning the ultimate award of the day.

Medikal, in an interview on TV3’ s ‘New Day’ show on Wednesday, said that Black Sherif, also known as Blacko is good at what he does, and he will be so happy if he wins Artiste of the Year award.

He also believes that Black Sherif’s hard work in the industry in the year under review will earn him the award.

‘’Yesterday I saw that he has been nominated in the Artiste of the Year category, and I will be so happy if he wins. In fact, I pray he wins,” he added.

Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year, Afrobeats Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Rapper of the Year and Songwriter of the Year are some of the categories for this year’s awards.

The 24th VGMAs will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Instituted 23 years ago, the VGMA is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth of Ghana’s music industry.