Hajia Salma C’ssions School Block At Nima

MUNICIPAL CHIEF Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso East, Hajia Salma Adams Kuta, has commissioned a new six-unit two-storey classroom block for the Tafsiliya Basic School situated in Nima, a suburb of Accra.

The school block is also furnished with modern educational facilities including marker boards, comfortable furniture for the kids, convenient toilet facilities as well as some stationery.

At a brief ceremony to officially open the facility, the MCE recounted that she had cut the sod for the construction of the project in October, 2022 and went to convey her appreciation to persons who provided the land for the project.

According to her, her outfit took up the project “considering the important role education plays in human and national development,” and therefore “the Assembly under my leadership decided to commit much of its resources to the development of educational infrastructure in the municipality.”

She added: “We believe that the provision of the above facilities will motivate our children to continually take their education seriously since we are preparing them to take the mantle of running this country in the near future.”

Witnessing the commissioning of the project was Adisa Tassa, Director of Education, Ayawaso East, who expressed her delight at the completion of the project and charged the authorities to ensure a high level maintenance so that “the future generation too can come and use.”

On his part, Tamimu Ibrahim Aliyu, Headteacher, Tafsiliya Islamic Basic School said: “Tafsiliya Islamic Basic School wishes to express our profound gratitude to you for the construction of the six unit classroom block which is being opened today. The school is especially grateful to you for the many support you have been extending to it, since you assumed office in 2019.”

He assured “to care and maintain the facility for generations to come.”

