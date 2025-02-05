Black Sherif Visits Amakye Dede

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, has paid a visit to renowned highlife musician, Amakye Dede, to express his profound appreciation for the inspiration the famous musician has given him over the years.

The purpose of Black Shrif’s visit was to formally notify Abrantie Amakye about his upcoming musical project dubbed ‘Iron Boy’ scheduled for release in April, and solicit Amakye’s support for the project.

Black Shrif promised to personally deliver a copy of the album to him and establish an annual ritual of seeking guidance and blessings from the highlife icon.

Amakye Dede responded by expressing his happiness and admiration for Black Sherif’s modesty and regard for Highlife music.

As part of his 50th anniversary celebration in music, Amakye Dede promised to feature Black Sherif on his shows in Ghana and London.

This occasion, which unites two generations, is a potent continuation of the rich history of Ghanaian music. Fans are eager to see what comes next.

