Sanitation: A Governance and Institutional Imperative

Sanitation remains one of Ghana’s most pressing urban management challenges, with mounting concerns over waste management, environmental health, and public safety.

However, beyond the visible infrastructural gaps and logistical inefficiencies, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, asserts that the root cause of the nation’s sanitation woes lies in governance and institutional coordination.

At a recent engagement with officials from the erstwhile Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, as well as representatives from the Korle Klottey and Accra Metropolitan Assemblies, Mr. Ibrahim emphasized the urgent need for a structured monitoring framework to synchronize service delivery across agencies.

He noted that inter-institutional collaboration must be the cornerstone of any effective waste management strategy if sustainable sanitation is to be achieved.

Unpacking the Waste Management Conundrum

The meeting delved into the multifaceted nature of waste management, highlighting critical areas such as waste storage, collection, transportation, source separation and recovery, treatment, and final disposal.

Stakeholders underscored the importance of bolstering coordination among government agencies, local authorities, and private sector actors to develop a cohesive and integrated waste management system.

Central to these discussions was the potential role of President John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy initiative.

Mr. Ibrahim outlined how a well-lit urban environment could facilitate night-time waste collection and public cleaning with minimal disruption to daily human activity.

“A functioning 24-hour economy, supported by operational streetlights, would allow us to conduct essential sanitation services more efficiently and effectively,” he remarked.

Institutional Strengthening for Lasting Impact

Recognizing the systemic nature of the sanitation crisis, Mr. Ibrahim reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reinforcing institutional governance and strengthening policy frameworks to deliver lasting sanitation solutions.

He called upon all stakeholders—municipal assemblies, waste management firms, and civil society—to embrace a shared responsibility in ensuring cleaner, healthier urban spaces.

Sanitation, he reiterated, is not merely a service but a governance issue requiring long-term strategic planning, resource allocation, and political will.

By fostering collaboration and accountability at all levels, Ghana can chart a new course towards sustainable urban sanitation management, ensuring a dignified and habitable environment for all citizens.

The Writer is the Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Source: Matilda Tettey