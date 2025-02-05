Five Men Sentenced To Death For Witchcraft Murder In Nigeria

Five men have been sentenced to death by hanging for the brutal murder of 67-year-old Dahare Abubakar, whom they accused of witchcraft.

The attack occurred while Ms. Abubakar was working on her farm, where she was beaten and stabbed to death.

The incident took place in a village 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Kano, Nigeria’s largest city.

Following the murder, Ms. Abubakar’s family reported the crime to authorities, leading to the swift arrest of the suspects.

The case has drawn national attention and sparked discussions about the ongoing violence in rural areas linked to witchcraft accusations.

Individuals making such claims often believe that those they accuse are responsible for family deaths, illnesses, or misfortunes.

In his ruling, Judge Usman Na’abba stated that the prosecution had proven its case against the five men beyond reasonable doubt.

Prosecutor Abba Sorondiki expressed hope that the judgment would deter others from making wrongful accusations and resorting to violence.

The court heard that the victim was murdered after Abdulaziz Yahaya, one of the accused, claimed his sick wife had a dream in which Ms. Abubakar pursued her with a knife.

Following this dream, Yahaya organized a group to confront Ms. Abubakar, leading to her tragic death.

“This is the first time we are seeing up to five people sentenced to death for murder over wrongful witchcraft accusations,” Sorondiki told the BBC.

Musa Yahaya, the victim’s son, described the day of his mother’s murder as the worst of his life but expressed relief at the verdict.

“I am happy because they would get the same treatment they meted out to my mother,” he said.

Defense lawyer Ma’aruf Yakasai announced plans to appeal the verdict.