Two More Suspects Arrested Over Nsoatreman, Asante Kotoko Clash

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the football match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC.

The suspects, Isaac Ofosu and Yeboah Augustine, are currently in police custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation.

This brings the total number of suspects arrested to five in relation to the incident, which took place on February 2, 2025, in Nsoatre, Bono Region.

An intelligence-led operation is still underway to apprehend the remaining perpetrators to ensure they face justice.

In response to the violence, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken swift action by banning Nsoatreman FC from using Nana Koramansah Park as their home venue. This decision follows the chaotic events that erupted during their Ghana Premier League Matchday 19 fixture against Asante Kotoko, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Nsoatreman but was overshadowed by injuries and the tragic loss of life.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke