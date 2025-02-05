‘GPL Will Move On Without Asante Kotoko’

General manager of the Millennium Marathon, Ernest Boamah has cautioned the Asante Kotoko football club to be mindful of their statements regarding the recent incident in the Bono Region.

Speaking during yesterday’s edition of Guide Sports Xtra, Ernest Boamah said, “The GPL will continue

without interruption”, despite the recent tragic incident involving Asante Kotoko fans. While the club is understandably shaken and calling for justice, the authorities have assured that the necessary steps are being taken to address the situation.”

Mr. Buamah assured Ghanaians that the GFA and the police are acting swiftly, with arrests made and investigations ongoing.

He stated that Kotoko will continue to play football, emphasizing that the league cannot be held hostage by a single club’s demands.

The General manager argued that Kotoko should be cautious in its statements, as the league can function without them.

“Football has faced similar incidents in the past, and the focus should be on finding solutions to prevent such tragedies from happening again, rather than threatening to withdraw.

The GPL will move forward, with or without Asante Kotoko. The authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all involved, paving the way for the league to continue its course,” he added.

By Ransford Wletsu