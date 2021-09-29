Black Sherif Wins Artiste Of The Year At EMA

Black Sherif

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Black Sherif won the artiste of the year at the just ended 2021 edition of Emerging Music Awards (EMA).

Black Sherif beat thirteen (13) other contenders to win the award at the awards ceremony organised by Kusstar Entertainment last Saturday, September 25 at the Accra City Hotel.

In addition to the artiste of the year award, Black Sherif also took home the most popular song of the year award at the ceremony hosted by gospel singer Jayana and Precious T Maw.

The event, which was attended by a large number of music stakeholders, entertainers, and music lovers in the country, is the only musical awards scheme that honours and celebrates all emerging musicians in the music industry.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, Black Sherif, whose hit songs, ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’ are making a lot of waves on the music scene, is one of the emerging talented hiphop artistes who announced his presence in the music industry in 2019.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie recently threw his weight behind hitmaker Black Sherif.

According to him, Black Sherif’s attitude in the music industry is the strongest asset every artist can possess.

“I believe that’s the strongest asset every artist can possess. I think he’s super passionate and definitely has incredible talent.”

Black Sherif released a single ‘Cry For Me’ in 2019 but started gaining popularity in 2020, thanks to the success of the ‘Money’ single and later, ‘First’ and ‘Second Sermons’.

The young artiste who was born and raised in Konongo in the Ashanti Region performed at the final of the 2021 MTN FA Cup final match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Gold SC.

Below is a list of winners

Gospel Artiste Of The Year – Aduhemaa

Gospel Song Of The Year – Mmrepa Beba By Atta Patrick

High Life Artiste Of The Year – Charlorson

High Life Song Of The Year – Ese Woara By Ara Bella

Hip Life Artiste Of The Year – King Aboloway

Hip Life Song Of The Year – I Will Do By Qing Cedar Ft Evance

Hip Pop Artiste Of The Year – Nana Nketsiah

Hip Pop Song Of The Year – Greatness By Mantse A.Y

Reggae Artiste Of The Year – Linguakat

Reggae Song Of The Year – Blow My Mind By M.O.V

Dancehall Artiste Of The Year – King Zumm

Dancehall Song Of The Year – Bedroom Dinner By Klarah Kay

Afro Pop Artiste Of The Year – Shugalord

Afro Pop Song Of The Year – Shakara By Shugalord

Urban Gospel Song Of The Year – I Win By Quame Gyedu

Young Artiste Of The Year – Fotocopy

Management Team Of The Year – Kri8 Music – Shugalord

Group Of The Year – 2yung Xclusive

Song Writer Of The Year – Nya Asem Hw3 By Righteous Vandyke/Tomorrow By Xupa

Music Producer Of The Year – Gomez Beatz -Tomorrow By Xupa

Music Video Director Of The Year – Kwame Nyarko – Fior By Mawuli Younggod

Video Vixen Of The Year – Amma Pamphlet

Collaboration Of The Year – Mawie By Paekidd Ft. Kurl Songx

Male Vocalist Of The Year – Kilode – Skannah

Femal Vocalist Of The Year – Lois Papanko – Taste And See

Rapper Of The Year – Best Gally

Internatioal Act Of The Year – New King

Album / EP Of The Year – Make Or Break By Kwin Bina

Most Popular Song Of The Year – First Sermon By Black Sherif

Artiste Of The Year – Black Sherif

By George Clifford Owusu