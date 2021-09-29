‘Fragile’ Exhibition To Open At Science Museum

Wolfgang Tillmans

An exhibition of works by German artist Wolfgang Tillmans will on Friday, October 8, open at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.

Indeed, his work occupies a prominent position in the contemporary art world. Ever since his first exhibitions and publications in the early 1990s, Tillmans’s artistic approaches have continually developed.

He is constantly redefining photography both as an image and as a material artefact, be it in the museum space or as an object on the printed page. His work is based on his never-ceasing curiosity, his intensive research in preparation and a constant testing and advancing of the medium and its technical and aesthetic potential.

Undeniably, his visual language derives from precise observation that reveals a deeply human approach to the complexity of the world. Familiarity, empathy, friendship, and intimacy are all visible and tangible in his pictures.

Titled ‘Fragile’, the exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the many-facetted and different forms of artistic expression in his work – from large-scale prints to sculptural objects, video projections and music added to his curatorial work in planning the exhibition.

A travelling exhibition, ‘Fragile’ comprises over 200 works from 1986 to 2020. It includes framed and unframed photographs in various formats, his table installation truth study centre, video works and numerous publication projects.

‘Fragile’, which has been shown in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Nairobi (Kenya), Johannesburg (South Africa), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Yaounde (Cameroon) ends on Thursday, November 14.

The exhibition, which forms part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Goethe-Institut, is being organised and supported by Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen (Germany) in collaboration with Goethe-Institut Ghana and the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.