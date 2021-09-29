Partey, Kudus Return To Face Zimbabwe

Mohammed Kudus Thomas Partey



Ghana duo of Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus will be available for the Black Stars when they take on their Zimbabwean counterparts for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The two key midfielders together with three others – Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa) return to the team in Milovan Rajevac’s first call up for the Black Stars since his appointment.

The players mentioned above missed the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa under CK Akonnor.

The duo last played together in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in Accra.

Their return will definitely serve as a boost for the national team, having made a strong start of the season after their injury return for their respective clubs.

Ghana face Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium in a doubleheader next month.

The four-time African champions are hoping to claw all six points at stake to enhance their chances of advancing from the group stage for the play-offs.

Below is the full list

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town).

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew) and Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli) and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) and Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor).

