Black Starlets Arrive In Ivory Coast For WAFU Zone B U17 Championship

The Black Starlets and coach Dr. Prosper Ogum

THE BLACK Starlets have touched down in Ivory Coast ahead of the 2025 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, which serves as the qualifying tournament for the next U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ghanaian contingent arrived in Abidjan on Monday and checked in at the Capitol Hotel in Cocody before continuing their journey to Yamoussoukro, the tournament base, on Tuesday. The move allows the team to complete final preparations and acclimatise to local conditions.

Head coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has voiced confidence in his side’s readiness, citing the intensity of their training camp in Accra.

“We have prepared well, and the boys understand what is at stake,” Dr. Ogum said. “We’re confident in our ability to qualify from the group and go all the way to the final. The unity, discipline, and quality in this team give me a lot of hope.”

Ghana, a two-time FIFA U17 World Cup winner, is aiming to reassert itself as a dominant force at this level of competition. Success at the WAFU tournament would secure qualification for the U17 AFCON and pave the way for a potential return to the global stage.

The Black Starlets have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Togo, and Niger. The tournament kicks off on Saturday, September 20, in Yamoussoukro.

BY Wletsu Ransford