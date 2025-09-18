Sista Afia Tears Up Over Lack Of Industry Recognition

Sista Afia

GHANAIAN SINGER-songwriter, Sista Afia, has teared up while expressing frustration over her lack of recognition in the music industry.

In an interview on the Delay show, the ‘Jeje’ crooner said some influential figures are overlooking her presence in the music industry, hindering her recognition among top industry names.

“People pretend that I do not exist, and I noticed it after I released my hit song ‘Jeje’. From there, I realised that I would never be their favourite. I don’t want to tear up,” she told Delay.

Sista Afia further added that, “Delay, I have worked hard over the years to invest my money into my music career. If I had invested those monies into a different business venture, I am sure by now they would have been somewhere.”

“It is very painful to be putting in a lot of effort into your craft, and people in the sector ignore your very existence. It is very painful,” she added.

When asked why the cold treatment from industry players, she stated, “People tell me it’s a result of me coming from overseas, and people mostly relate more to people who started their careers from humble beginnings, like those from the slums.”

Sista Afia commended her fanbase for the massive support over the years, saying, “My audiences love me. Whenever I host programmes they come in to support and pay gate fees as well.”

Sista Afia disclosed that she is also passionate about female musicians getting more support and recognition in the Ghanaian music industry.

Over the years, Sista Afia has been quite emotional about not receiving nominations at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to her, she is working hard, submitting her songs yearly, but hasn’t gotten the recognition she deserves. Sista Afia hinted that the award process might be subjective, managed by people with their own criteria.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke