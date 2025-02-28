Black Starlets Coaches Arrive in Wa for Final Northern Screening

The Black Starlets’ technical team, led by Coach Stephen Frimpong Manso, has arrived in Wa for the final phase of their Northern sector scouting exercise.

This initiative seeks to discover young football talents born after January 1, 2009.

The scouting session is taking place at the Youth Centre in Wa, where players from the Upper West Region will be assessed. Previously, the team held screenings in Bolgatanga, evaluating players from the GFA Elite Academy and local clubs.

The selection process included training matches between academy and club players, identifying top prospects for Ghana’s U17 National Team.

This effort is part of the Ghana Football Association’s long-term strategy to nurture future Black Starlets.

The Northern sector scouting journey began in Sunyani and has covered Goaso, Techiman, Tamale, and Winkogo.

Now in Wa, the team hopes to uncover the next generation of Ghanaian football stars