Ouattara Blames Hearts Of Oak Attack For FA Cup Exit

Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has attributed the team’s unexpected exit from the MTN FA Cup to their misfiring attack.

The head coach expressed frustration over his side’s inability to convert clear-cut opportunities, which ultimately led to a 4-3 defeat in a penalty shootout against lower-tier club Golden Kicks.

“We squandered many chances. Our attacking machinery was weak,” he admitted.

Despite dominating possession throughout the match, Hearts of Oak failed to break the deadlock, forcing the game into a penalty shootout where they fell short.

With their FA Cup campaign now over, the Phobians will turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League, which resumes on March 7.

By Wletsu Ransford