Laayoune: First Moroccan-American Medical Days Held

A scene during the signing ceremony

Laayoune – The first Moroccan-American medical days were held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of Laayoune, with the aim of improving the quality of health care and strengthening the skills of doctors in the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region.

Organized by the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of Laayoune, in collaboration with the Saint Francis Hospital in New York (USA) and in partnership with the Council of the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, this scientific event aims to strengthen collaboration between Moroccan and American health establishments, to exchange medical expertise, to promote the development of the skills of health professionals, and to promote innovation in medicine and surgery.

Seven American doctors from different specialties, namely endocrinology, nephrology, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynecology-obstetrics, and pediatrics, took part in this conclave, to enable local experts to inquire about the latest medical advances and therefore improve medical care at the regional level.

In a speech, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of Laayoune, Fatima Zahra El Hafidi, emphasized the importance of this type of initiative to promote professional exchanges between American and Moroccan doctors, to encourage medical innovation and to strengthen the quality of care in the region.

In this regard, Ms. El Hafidi noted that Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra is equipped with qualified human resources in the medical field, as well as quality research and health establishments, noting that holding these medical days in Laâyoune reflects the region’s commitment to becoming a medical center of excellence.

On this occasion, a partnership agreement was signed between Saint Francis Hospital in New York and the regional hospitals of Laayoune, with a view to establishing a framework for collaboration between the health establishments concerned in the fields of medical education, training, and research, with the aim of improving the quality of care.

Under this agreement, signed by the representative of Saint Francis Hospital in New York, Meyer Abittan and the regional director of Health and Social Protection, Ali Houari, the two parties agree to collaborate in the areas of medical training, research and innovation, and telemedicine, as well as the exchange of good practices.

As part of the Moroccan-American Medical Days, Dr. Jon Batash, in his capacity as Medical Director of Post-Acute Care, gave a presentation focusing on the multidisciplinary approach to the care of the American patient.

The second day of this scientific event was marked in particular by the presence of the Wali of the Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra region, governor of the Laâyoune province, Abdeslam Bekrate, the president of the Regional Council, Sidi Hamdi Ould Errachid, and representatives of the pharmaceutical laboratory “Laprophan”, as well as the consuls general accredited to Laâyoune.

Source: MAP