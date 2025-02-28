Some Tomato Pastes Have Harmful Chemicals- KNUST Researchers

Researchers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have discovered the presence of Erythrosine, a banned substance, also known as Red Dye No. 3. in some tomato pastes sold in Ghana.

This artificial coloring is used in various foods like toffees, candies, and drinks, the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) however prohibits its use in tomato paste production as it has been linked to many potential health risks.

Tomato concentrate has become a staple in Ghanaian cuisine, offering a convenient alternative to fresh tomatoes.

However, concerns have been raised about the safety of these products. The KNUST study aimed to assess the quality of tomato concentrates sold in Ghana, and the findings are alarming.

The study analyzed eight different tomato paste brands and found that two samples contained Erythrosine, despite not being labelled as such.

Additionally, the researchers detected starch in the samples, which is also prohibited in tomato paste formulations in Ghana.

The research led by Dr. Abena Boakye of the Department of Food Science and Technology, of the university has urged the FDA to take action, not only by removing Erythrosine from tomato products but also by extending regulations to include other food products containing this harmful dye like confectioneries, candies and drinks.

They also recommend further research and policy changes to ensure the safety of food products available to consumers.

In light of these findings, consumers are advised to be cautious when purchasing tomato paste products.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has already banned Erythrosine from food products due to its potential health risks, and manufacturers have been given two years to remove it from shelves.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong