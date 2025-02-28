Delta Expands Service To Ghana With New Accra – Atlanta Route

Delta Air Lines has announced the launch of a seasonal daily nonstop service between Accra and Atlanta, beginning December 1, 2025, underscoring its strong focus on the Ghanaian market.

This expansion is driven by the strong appreciation for Delta’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo and the robust travel demand between the U.S. and Ghana, especially during the peak December-January holiday season when many Ghanaians reunite with family and friends.

Delta has proudly served Ghana since 2006, flying over 7.5 million customers across its African routes. With this new service, Delta will now operate two direct routes to Accra, the year-round daily flights from New York-JFK and the newly introduced seasonal flights from Atlanta.

“We know how important it is for families and friends to stay connected, and this additional flight ensures that more Ghanaians can easily reach their loved ones while enjoying world-class service.”, said Matteo Curcio, Senior Vice President of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India at Delta. “Our new Atlanta-Accra service reflects our continued dedication to offering Ghanaian travellers more choices, convenience, and premium experiences,” he said.

The Accra-Atlanta route will be operated by Delta’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo, an aircraft that has already been well-received by Ghanaian travellers. Featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating, the A330-900neo offers next-generation comfort, modern in-flight entertainment, and an enhanced onboard experience.

The positive feedback from customers on Delta’s New York-Accra flights led to the decision to bring this aircraft to the Atlanta route, further improving travel options for Ghanaians.

Connecting Ghana to the World

Delta’s Atlanta hub is the world’s largest airport, providing seamless connections to over 215 destinations worldwide.

The introduction of this new route offers travelers from Ghana more flexibility and access to major U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston, making business and leisure travel easier than ever.

Additionally, Delta is expanding its African footprint with the launch of its first-ever nonstop flight from Atlanta to Marrakech, Morocco, beginning October 25, 2025.

Investing in an Enhanced Travel Experience

Delta continues to invest in the customer experience at its Atlanta hub to ensure smooth and efficient travel, including a new 24,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club on Concourse D, opening this spring, offering panoramic views and premium amenities.

It also has upgraded Sky Clubs on Concourses A and C to enhance guest comfort, expansion of Concourse D to improve passenger flow and increase gate capacity, and Delta Digital ID, enabling eligible travelers to move through security and baggage drop seamlessly without needing a physical ID or boarding pass.

There is also free Wi-Fi expansion to international routes in West Africa (Lagos, Dakar, and Accra) is well underway in the coming weeks.

With these enhancements and new flight options, Delta is reaffirming its position as the leading carrier between Ghana and the U.S., providing unmatched service, comfort, and connectivity.

A Business Desk Report