Black Starlets Hold Golden Kick To 1-1 Draw In Friendly

Black Starlets players

THE BLACK Starlets stepped up preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship with a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Division One League side Golden Kick FC in a warm-up match.

Golden Kick made their intent clear early on, breaking the deadlock in the first half with a well-taken strike that unsettled the young national side.

The Starlets, however, showed resilience and quickly restored parity before the break when Gavi Yao Robinho pounced to level the scores.

The second half saw both teams battle for supremacy, creating chances but failing to convert. Solid defending and wasted opportunities meant the scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle.

The result adds to the Starlets’ growing list of test games as coach Laryea Kingston fine-tunes his squad ahead of the regional tournament. The team will continue their training camp with more friendly matches scheduled in the coming days.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship kicks off later this month in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, serving as the qualifying competition for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

BY Wletsu Ransford