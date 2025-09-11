Otto Addo

GHANA’S BLACK Stars boosted their World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Mali on Monday night at the Accra Sports Stadium, bouncing back from last week’s disappointing 1–1 draw with Chad.

The four-time African champions now need just one more win from their remaining two matches to book their place at next year’s tournament.

Despite the progress, head coach Otto Addo urged caution, warning his players and fans against complacency.

“Everybody was talking before the Chad game that we had already won. It’s dangerous. We are not at the World Cup yet,” Addo said after the game. “We have a lot of work to do, and every opponent must be respected.”

The Black Stars will next travel to face the Central African Republic before wrapping up their qualifying campaign with a decisive home clash against Comoros in October.

By Wletsu Ransford