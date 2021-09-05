Black Stars Arrive In Jo’burg For South Africa Clash

The Black Stars arrived in Johannesburg Saturday for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Monday.

The team held a light training session upon arrival but will move their preparation into full gear on Sunday as the technical team put the players in shape for the test.

Ghana started on a good note after winning by a lone goal against Ethiopia last Friday at Cape Coast stadium.

They are scheduled to be hosted by Group G opponents on Monday September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg.

Less than 32 players made the trip for the match.

Coach Charles Akonnor has made a few more additions to the squad following the inability of Tariq Fosu, Benson Annan, Kelvin Yeboah, Thomas Teye Partey and Mohammed Kudus to turn up for the games.

Five players, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Jeffery Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey have left the camp of the team before the departure to South Africa due the UK government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Richard Atta, Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor, Gideon Mensah, Ismail Ganiyu, Alexander Djiku, Jonathan Mensah, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Joseph Aidoo, Fatawu Mohammed

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Iddrisu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Majeed Ashimeru, Fatawu Issahaku, Samuel Owusu, Kamal Deen Suleyman, Yaw Yeboah

Forwards: Andre Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Joel Fameyeh, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Braydon Manu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Gyasi.

By Vincent Kubi