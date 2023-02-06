Black Stars’ Christian Atsu Missing After Earthquake in Turkey

Ghanaian international Christian Atsu is buried under the debris as a result of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey.

According to the Turkish newspaper Star, a search-and-rescue mission is in progress to locate Atsu, who plays for Hatayaspor in the Turkish Super Lig after being injured in Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Several of his team members reportedly needed to be saved by experts when the earthquake hit.

Taner Savut, the sporting director for Hatayspor, and Atsu are still missing and presumed dead.

Hatayspor are situated in Kahramanmaras, which was severely affected by the earthquake.

In a dramatic rescue operation, two players and members of the technical crew were “taken out of the rubble.”

And efforts to locate the Ghanaian international and Savut as soon as feasible continue.

Footballers from other teams are also missing, including goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup of Yeni Malatyaspor.

It’s estimated that more than 1,000 people perished in the earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday morning at 4 a.m.

As his team easily defeated Kasimpasa 1-0, Atsu, a substitute, scored in stoppage time.

His first Hatayaspor goal since joining the team.