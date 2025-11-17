Black Stars Depart Nagoya For Seoul Ahead Of South Korea Friendly

Stars team

THE BLACK Stars have left Nagoya for Seoul as preparations continue for their second international friendly, this time against South Korea on Tuesday.

The trip follows Ghana’s 2–0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Challenge Cup, a match overshadowed by the serious injury suffered by midfielder Francis Abu.

Coach Otto Addo will lead a 21-man squad to Seoul, reduced by one following Abu’s setback. The team is scheduled to hold three training sessions in the South Korean capital before the November 18 clash, a key fixture in Ghana’s buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Having already secured World Cup qualification last month, the Black Stars are aiming to rebound from Friday’s loss and regain momentum.

Addo’s squad features an exciting blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, with newcomers Prince Kwabena Adu, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kelvin Nkrumah, Prince Owusu, and Prince Osei Owusu all earning call-ups.

The team remains focused on sharpening its performance and strengthening cohesion as the countdown to next year’s global showpiece continues.

BY Wletsu Ransford