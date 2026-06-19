Black Stars Return To Rhode Island After Panama Triumph

Black Stars play England next

The Black Stars have returned to their training base in Rhode Island following Wednesday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After claiming all three points in Toronto, the Ghana squad arrived back in Massachusetts in the early hours of Thursday before heading directly to their camp in Providence to begin preparations for their next assignment.

Coach Carlos Queiroz’s side was scheduled for a recovery session at Bryant University on Thursday evening as attention quickly shifts to a crucial clash against England.

The victory over Panama has boosted confidence within the camp, with Ghana aiming to carry that momentum into their second group-stage encounter against the Three Lions.

Queiroz praised his players for their determination and resilience after the win, highlighting the team’s commitment in securing a positive start to the tournament.

Forward Antoine Semenyo, who was named Most Valuable Player against Panama, also expressed confidence ahead of the England showdown, insisting the Black Stars are ready to “prove a point” on the world stage.

Ghana will remain in Providence for several days of training before travelling to the venue for the highly anticipated fixture, as the Black Stars seek another positive result to strengthen their chances of progressing from Group L.

BY Wletsu Ransford