Black Stars Sneak In… After AFCON Fiasco

Prof. Twumasi (L) in a handshake with Asamoah Gyan

The Black Stars tip-toed in Accra at 3:18 am on Thursday after their below average showing in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

But unlike their DR Congo counterparts and their Sports Minister (Huges Ngouelondele) who were assaulted by some irate fans on arrival at Kinshasa, also following their premature exit, the Stars arrived at Kotoka on a low key.

After winning a game after four matches, the team left their Ismailia base for the Cairo International Airport on Wednesday.

Those on the flight to Kotoka were Richard Ofori, Felix Annan, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Attamah, Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu, Afriyie Acquah, John Boye, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Asamoah Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Rahman and Lumor Agbenyenu.

Andy Yiadom and Caleb Ekuban have already left for London and Milan respectively.

On Monday, Ghana crushed out of the tournament after losing 4-5 on penalties to Tunisia in the round of 16, having recorded a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

Incidentally, the 1/16th eviction, courtesy Tunisia, a side Ghana has never lost to, is the country’s worst performance in the competition since 2006, hosted by same country.

So far, Nigeria and Senegal have booked their semi-final tickets at the expense of South Africa and Benin respectively.

Results of the other semi-final games involving Ivory Coast Vs Algeria and Tunisia Vs Madagascar were not available at press time.

The competition is expected to end on July 19, with the ultimate winner running away with the coveted silverware and $4.5m cash prize.

They were met on arrival by Professor Twumasi, Director General, National Sports Authority (NSA).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum