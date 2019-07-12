Lukaku Bent On Man U Exit

Romalu Lukaku

Romalu Lukaku has reiterated his desire to leave Manchester United despite a request from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stay and fight for his place, sources have told ESPN FC.

The striker is keen to move to Inter Milan this summer to link up with Antonio Conte.

Solskjaer has told Lukaku, who is with the squad in Australia, he is part of his plans for next season but the Belgian is still determined to leave if a fee can be agreed with the Serie A side.

United are set to face Inter on the next leg of their preseason tour in Singapore on July 20.

Lukaku fears he has slipped behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order to be United’s central striker next season.

United are not actively looking to sell the 26-year-old, who has scored 42 goals in 96 games since arriving from Everton in 2017, and would want an offer of around £80 million before allowing him to leave. Sources have told ESPN FC that any bid r from Inter that includes a loan or a player swap is likely to be rejected.

Meanwhile, midfielder Juan Mata has revealed Solskjaer held a meeting on the first day of preseason to remind the players of their responsibilities as United players.

Last season ended with just two wins from the final 12 games and Solskjaer is keen to get off to a flying start when the new campaign kicks off against Chelsea on Aug. 11.