A draw against South Africa has held the Black Stars of Ghana to book their space in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022.

Cameroon is expected to host AFCON 2022 from January to February.

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Ghana tied 1-1 with South Africa in Johannesburg.

The Black Stars currently have 10 points and have a game hand against Sao Tome.

This coming weekend, Sudan and South Africa are expected to fight over the last ticket in Group C.

By Melvin Tarlue