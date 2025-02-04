Blakk Rasta’s Kuchoko Roots Festival Set For March 8

Ghanaian reggae musician and radio presenter Blakk Rasta is gearing up for this year’s edition of his annual musical event dubbed, ‘Kuchoko Roots Festival’ scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 8 at the La Pleasure Beach in Accra.

Put together by Blakk Rasta and his management team, the festival is aimed at creating a solid platform for African reggae music which he has named Kuchoko.

It is expected to deliver a vibrant celebration of Kuchoko music, a unique blend of reggae, African rhythms, and conscious messaging.

Kenyatta Hills, son of the renowned Jamaican reggae artist Joseph Hill (Culture), is scheduled to perform live for the first time in Ghana with fellow Jamaican performers George Nooks and Duane Stephenson.

Among the local performers scheduled for the festival are Ima Hado, Ras Simposh, ZMo, and Burkina Faso.

Knii Lante, Osagyefo, Konkarah Jahvybz, Ton A Hope, JahWi, Aklerh, Appiah Levi, and others are Ghanaian performers.

The organisers of the event are stopping at nothing to ensure all the local and international artistes on the bill deliver a one-of-a-kind concert.

Blakk Rasta, who will be performing with his band, the Herbalist Band, promised to thrill music fans with back to back hits from both his old and current albums.

He is anticipated to sing a number of songs including “Barak Obama,” “My Africa Queen,” “Serwaa Akoto,” “Natural Africa Mystic,” “Bola Bird,” and a host of others.”

The organizers indicated that the event would be a unique experience for fans, adding that Ghanaians should throng the venue to experience an extraordinary musical concert.

The organizers mentioned that the previous editions of the festival have been awesome and prepared the way for the huge following Kuchoko has today.

Blakk Rasta, who has staged a series of live musical performances with a number of top music icons in Ghana and beyond, was one of the guests who performed at 2016 edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA).

He has been a very strong pillar for reggae music in the country since he landed on radio in the late 90s.

He has worked with Happy FM, Goodnews FM, Radio Savanna, Radio Upper West, Radio Contatto, Skyy Power FM and Hitz FM, where he hosted an extremely popular primetime reggae show Taxi Driver.

By George Clifford Owusu