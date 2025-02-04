Black Sherif To Tour North America

Black Sherif

Popular Ghanaian rap sensation, song writer and producer, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, is set to tour the North America in April this year to promote his music, brand and upcoming projects.

The tour dubbed ‘Iron Boy Tour 2025’ is also aimed at connecting more with the fan base of Black Sherid and to thrill them with his new hit songs.

Black Sherif is sure to surprise his fans with magnificent and electrifying performances, and also showcase a number of fresh compositions.

Music fans who will attend any of the shows will have the opportunity to interact with Black Sherif.

With his thrilling music and fascinating dance routines, Black Sherif, who will be performing in some select locations such as Chicago, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, among others, expressed his tremendous delight and readiness to meet with fans.

Black Sherif, who is well-known for his distinctive sound and commanding stage presence, guarantees that every guest will have an amazing time.

Since releasing his first track, “First Sermon,” in 2021, Black Sherif has continued to gain recognition through his blend of hip-hop, reggae, and highlife.

Industry stakeholders have hailed him as the next big thing, and he is determined to make Ghana and his music known worldwide.

Sherif, who needs no introduction in Ghana’s music industry is among a few emerging artistes who have the ambition of taking the country’s music industry to the next level.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry, he has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country with his style of play.

The talented young singer and songwriter has been working hard on his craft and is now ready to take Ghanaian music to the global music scene.

His songs have become an instant hit and quickly gained traction on social media, propelling him to fame.

By George Clifford Owusu