Bloody Covid-19 Lockdown Protest In Nigeria

A protest action over the extension of Nigeria’s Covid-19 lockdown, has turned bloody.

Local media reports in Nigeria say an unidentified young man has been shot in Delta State during the protest.

Women and children are said to have taken to the Okpe Road in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta state over President Buhari’s decision to extend the lockdown by additional two weeks.

They are demanding palliative measures from the Federal Government to cushion their economic situation in the wake of the virus and the subsequent lockdown, reports say.

The one person allegedly shot is believed to have been among hundreds of protesters.

Reports alleged that the shooting was done by Nigeria’s national security operatives.

By Melvin Tarlue