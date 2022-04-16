Bloody Easter: Armed Men Spray Bullets On Worshippers

At least five worshippers of the Heaven Embassy Chapel International at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region are battling for their lives after gunmen attacked them in church.

The worshippers, including children below 15 years sustained bullet wounds and are receiving medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the men wielding gun invaded the church at about 1am when the church was having a watch night service.

The heavily armed men with mask seized every exit and entering points of the auditorium and started spraying bullets in the auditorium as some worshippers were hit by bullets that including three children Saturday dawn.

They made away with valuables and cash sum including mobile phones.

“The moment they entered they asked all of us to lie down on the floor. It was a terrifying moment as they took our phones and other belongings and shot into the congregation” the Head Pastor of the church narrated.

An eyewitness narrated to a media outlet that “They wore mask and wielded locally manufactured guns. They shot sporadically at the worshippers and we had to take cover. Five of the victims including three children survived with gunshot wounds. We have suspended church service for now as we await further directives from our head pastor.”

A police report revealed that the victims were robbed of their phones and cash amounts.

However, one of the victims, according to report is receiving treatment at the Foase Health Center.

Meanwhile, the Foase Police said they have initiated investigation into the incident.

By Vincent Kubi