Blows At Assin North Polling Centers Over Money

The swift intervention of police saved some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Assin Breku Methodist Primary polling center in the Assin North constituency who got into a scuffle and heated exchanges over an alleged sharing of money to the constituents.

DGN gathered that confusion broke out, nearly disrupting the electoral process, where the constituents were waiting at the Polling center to cast their votes in the bye-election to choose a new Member of Parliament (MP).

But the Police foreseeing the melee rushed to the scene to separate aggressive party members.

Earlier before the voting commenced, some suspected thugs of the NDC were deployed to some of the centers creating confusion but the Police managed to flush them out.

The bye-election has become necessary after parliament declared the seat vacant, writing to the Electoral Commission(EC) to organise a by-election.

The seat became vacant following a Supreme Court ruling that the EC acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proof of him renouncing his Canadian Citizenship.

BY Daniel Bampoe