Deposed NDC MP Votes

The embattled ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson in a rambo style led by the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi and some suspected thugs on Tuesday stormed the Assin Breku Methodist Polling station to cast his vote.

The NDC supporters mobbed Mr Quayson when he arrived to cast his vote at Assin North.

The deposed lawmaker who arrived at around 10:20am was clad in all white attire.

The keenly contested race for the Assin North seat is between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku and James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC whose seat in parliament has been in contention following nationality debacle after he was voted as MP back in 2020.

-BY Daniel Bampoe