Vote Buying Hits Assin North By-Election

The ruling New Patriotic Party is accusing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of sharing money to residents of Assin North Constituency to vote for the deposed MP, James Gyakye Quayson at the ongoing by-election.

According to the NPP, the NDC are moving from house to house and sharing GHC200 to the residents to influence them to vote for their candidate.

Some of the residents were seen displaying money received in photos trending on social media.

The Communication Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah who expressed worried about the incident said the NDC are sharing money, machete and other items in polythene bags.

Meanwhile, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has also accused the NPP of purchasing votes by allegedly providing fertilisers and state-owned knapsack sprayers to voters.

Mr Gyamfi claimed that high-ranking members of the NPP, including NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, were orchestrating the party’s vote-buying efforts.

The Assin North Constituency seat became vacant following a Supreme Court ruling that resulted in the removal of James Gyakye Quayson from parliamentary proceedings due to his dual citizenship status.

–BY Daniel Bampoe