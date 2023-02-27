Blows At Begoro Over Late Omanhene’s Successor

The Asona Royal family of Akyem-Begoro under the Okyeman Traditional Council in the Eastern Region is up in arms against the Okyenhene, Osagyegfuo Amoatia Ofori Panin for allegedly imposing one Amfo Amoama as chief of Begoro and Okyeman Benkumhene in Fanteakwa to succeed the late Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II.

According to the family, Amfo Amoama also from the town is not qualified to be the next chief of the area, and the matter is pending at the National House of Chiefs waiting for the outcome hence he cannot be installed as chief at the moment.

After the death of Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II, Fanteakwahene and Benkumhene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, there has been confusion in the selection of a royal to succeed the late chief between the seven gates in Begoro.

While consultation is ongoing, the Queen mother of the area intends to enstool her son as the next chief without passing through the necessary customs and rites which the Asona Royal family took the matter to the National House of Chiefs for redress.

But the Okyenhene, through the Okyeman State Secretary, D.M. Ofori-Atta wrote a letter to some of the Kingmakers of Begoro to install Amfo Amoama as the chief of Begoro coming Thursday.

However, the Secretary of the Asona Royal Family, Daniel Danso Darko, addressing a presser on Monday called on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Inspector General of Police to call the Okyenhene to order to avoid mayhem on coming Thursday.

The aggrieved party said a certain family, they claimed has been instructed by Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin to install a chief for the area.

According to him, “After the death of the late chief, Begoro lost three of its kingmarkers which the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, selected three chiefs from Apuamang, Osino, and Sawirako to replace the three Begoro Kingmakers”.

He said, “Unfortunately, according to the customs and traditions of Akyem Abuakwa, this selection of three chiefs to join the Begoro kingmakers contravenes the time-tested traditions of the people”.

“The seven constituted kingmakers settled on one Amfo Amoamaa and sent him to the Okyenhene, without the consent of the Abakomahene of Begoro, who is the Head of the Asona Royal Family in Begoro, and the Queen mother of Begoro, Obaapanyin Kyerewaa Amantia”.

On hearing that the kingmakers had settled on Amfo Amoama and presented the same to the Okyenhene, the Abakomahene summoned the kingmakers before the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Committee for redress.

The Okyenhene stood on his authority to declare that the Royal Family’s case was untenable and declared Amfo as the duly installed chief of Begoro.

After the Okyenhene’s declaration, the Abakomahene took his case to the Judicial Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs, which ruled in favor of the Abakomahene and his family.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs gave the judgment dated Thursday, 25th November 2021 in respect of the chieftaincy action initiated by the Petitioners/Applicants against the Respondents said “The appeal succeeds in this respect only, that the selection of the 9th Respondent is declared null and void. It behooves now on the kingmakers who, having previously interviewed and interacted with all the eligible candidates, to make a selection by custom and practice.”

Speaking further he noted that after that judgment, the Abakomahene and his elders realized that the three kingmakers selected by the Okyenhene are still on the list of Begoro kingmakers and, consequently, appealed to the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi for the removal of the three chiefs.

“That appeal was dated 14th December 2022 and we are still waiting for the date of hearing, only for the Okyenhene to write to us, through his State Secretary, D.M. Ofori-Atta, that on March 2, 2023, Amfo Amoamah should be installed as the new chief of Begoro”.

He continues that “On 27th January 2023, Obaapanin Margaret Agyeiwaa Agyarko and one Yaw Asante installed one Nana Kwame Ansah Yeboah as the Begorohene, without the consent of the Abakomahene and the other family heads”.

“On the installation of Nana Kwame Ansah Yeboah, the Okyenhene wrote through his secretary and copied the following: the District Police Commander – Begoro; the District Chief Executive– Begoro; Osabarima Bosompem Ayiripe II, the Regent of Begoro, and all the kingmakers”.

The letter read that “We are further informed that Kwame Ansah Yeboah is said to have been put in customary confinement to be out-doored on Sunday, 5th February 2023.

“Sir, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council condemns the fundamental customary breaches attendant with the installation and intended outdooring and calls for immediate action on the matter. The Begoro chieftaincy matter is sub-judice pending before the National House of Chiefs”.

It added that “The purported installation of the said Kwame Ansah Yeboah was without the consent of the Regent and kingmakers of the Begoro Stool”.

“Again, no notice had been served on the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Chieftaincy Act. The traditional council will, therefore, not be able to consent to the intended outdooring”.

“Critical to this matter, the council believes that any attempt to unlawfully carry out the outdooring tends to undermine the peace and harmony of the Begoro township.

Sir, in consequence of the above, I am instructed to kindly request your outfit to plug the said Kwame Ansah Yeboah from his self-imposed confinement and further invite his collaborators mentioned supra for questioning and necessary action”.

However, after the Okyenhene’s 2nd February 2023 letter, he convened a meeting with the sub-chiefs of Begoro on 21st February 2023 and asked them to accept Amfo Amoamah’s installation, but the Abakomahene and the Twafohene challenged him on that, saying that the case was still pending for hearing at the National House of Chiefs.

The secretary addressing the media noted that the Okyenhene responded that he would cause the installation and that if the Abakomahene had the power, he should bring a case of contempt against him (the Okyenhene).

“He added that the people of Begoro were stubborn and so if they tried to stop him, he would cause the police to beat up the Abakomahene and his people” Daniel Danso alleged.

However, he appealed that “We, the Royal Asona Family of Begoro, wish to bring to the attention of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Inspector General of Police and the whole country that if immediate action is not taken for good sense to reign supreme in this matter, what has been happening in Bawku all these years could probably be replicated in Begoro, which has over the years been known for its peace and tranquility”.

