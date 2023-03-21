Blows In African Faith Tabernacle Church Over Leader’s Dead Body

The leadership of African Faith Tabernacle Church and children of the late leader, Superior Prophet David Nkansah are threatening to stop a planned burial and funeral rites of the late leader at the headquarters of the Church in Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

The leadership of the church and the children as well as the widow of the late leader say they were unaware of the intended burial and funeral rites being announced on local radio stations to begin Monday March 20, 2023.

Due to that, they have threatened to stop the process by every means possible despite threats of military and national security deployment.

Osabarimaba Kwabena Boadu, elder son of the late Superior Prophet Nkansah reportedly said that the children of the late leader of the church are unaware of the intended burial and funeral rites and therefore will not allow it to happen.

Speaking to the media, the newly elected Leader of the African Faith Tabernacle church, Superior Prophet Stephen Frimpong Nkansah explained that, “the Church bore all medical cost of the late former leader when he was sick. Flew him three times to India for kidney transplant without the support of any of his family members”.

After his passing, the Church took him to the morgue however the mortuary attendants are being threatened by some faceless security operatives to ignore the church leadership to release the body to the family this week for burial.

Superior Prophet Stephen Frimpong Nkansah however says, per the constitution of the Church, the church is obliged to organize a befitting burial and funeral rites for the late leader in collaboration with the family but the family is attempting to sidestep the church as part of a grand scheme to take control of the Church.

He said the Church has not sanctioned the burial and funeral rites of the late leader and will resist any attempt to hold his funeral.

Superior Prophet Stephen Frimpong Nkansah called on IGP to intervene.

He also called on the military high command to prevent any individual from deploying the military to Anyinam to avert a repetition of Ashaiman brutality debacle

The former leader of the African Faith Tabernacle Church Superior Prophet David Kwaku Nkansah died at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, 16th February 2022.

Some few family members have been litigating with the church since his demise over burial and funeral rites as well as a selection of a successor.

The dispute fueling clashes has compelled Atiwa East District Security Council (DISEC) to shut down the headquarters of the church but some family members have taken over the mission house at the headquarters known as Bethlehem.

Some family members claimed that the late Prophet David Nkansah II nominated his 17-year-old cousin to be ordained as the next leader of the Church when he dies.

However, the Elders, Trustees, and Executives debunked the family’s assertion as false.

They have chosen Superior Prophet Stephen Frimpong Nkansah who was the linguist to the late Prophet David Nkansah to be the next leader.

The Elders, Trustees, and Executives subsequently stated on April 13, 2022, “In the wake, of the demise of the late Superior Prophet David Nkansah II, the National Trustees, National Officers, and the Regional Representatives of African Faith Tabernacle Church are pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Pastor Stephen Frimpong Nkansah as the acting leader of the Church, with effect from 7th April 2022”.

The statement described Chief Pastor Stephen Frimpong Nkansah as a competent leader Who has broad and unique experience from both church leadership and doctrines.

He was confirmed during a National delegates election held at Amasaman in Greater Accra Region on March 11, 2023, with 379 delegates from 22 regions including La Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, London, and Australia.

Superior Prophet Stephen Frimpong Nkansah polled 355 votes to beat two other contenders- Chief Pastor Dr. Samuel Asare Baadu and Chief Pastor Apostle James Kofi Takyi who obtained 15 and 7 votes respectively, with two spoilt ballots.

African Faith Tabernacle Church is a renowned Ghanaian indigenous spiritual church founded in the year 1919 by the late Prophet James Kwame Nkansah who died in 1987.

After his death, Superior Prophet David Nkansah succeeded him until he died in 2022.

The headquarters of the Church is located in Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

The church has over 1000 branches in Ghana, some West African countries, and Europe.

-BY Daniel Bampoe

