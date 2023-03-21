Manhyia Shows Love To Bawumia, Samira At Akwasiade

The occupant of Silver Stool of Asante Mampong, Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II has not hidden his admiration for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

He made the second gentleman of the land and his betterhalf felt at home at the Akwasidae durbar grounds at the Royal Manhyia Palace on Sunday March 19, 2023.

He firmly embraced the Vice President and his wife when they joined the Asantehene to celebrate the festival.

Already, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II himself has not hidden his admiration for the Vice President and with some of his chiefs’ endorsing the Vice President seeks to suggest they have all admired the Economist who the King has adopted as his son.

Analysts have said the strategic embrace of Bawumia, the first of its kind which has since gone viral on social media indicates acceptance of the candidature of Vice President Bawumia by the top Ashanti traditional ruler.

The Mamponghene previously praised the vision and enterprise of the Vice President suggesting the NPP flagbearer hopeful has strong support inside Manhyia.

Dr. Bawumia received an open embrace when he attended the Akwasidae in the company of almost 90 Members of Parliament, majority of them who are from the Ashanti Region.

Also accompanying the Vice President were all New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Executives and District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives of the region.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia brand as organic which is attracting the party’s grassroots.

According to him, the Bawumia brand has become a household name within the party and the country at large maintaining that all those who support are doing so without any form of inducement.

By Vincent Kubi