Blows In Akuapem South NPP Over Parliamentary Primary

There is political tension in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region, as the delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party are up in arms against the decision of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah to step down from the upcoming parliamentary primary slated on January 27, 2024.

According to the delegates, the decision of the MP to step down at the last minute was a deliberate attempt to prevent the Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Aidoo from contesting to create better chances for his personal aide and darling boy, one Eric Appeadu.

The Municipal Chief Executive who picked nominations and subsequently filled at the party’s regional office in Koforidua attached a petition asking the party to clear him to join the contest anytime the incumbent member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah withdraws from the race, even though the constitutional requirement of the party demands that the MMDCEs who want to contest in areas where sitting MPs are contesting must resign two years before nomination opens.

However, after the MCE picked and filed the contest, the incumbent MP, in U-Turn also went to pick the forms, as his aide, Eric Appeadu also picked to contest.

Due to that, the MCE was disqualified by the Elections Vetting Committee during his vetting, as the incumbent MP, OB Amoah, was cleared o contest the race with his aide Eric Appeadu, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah to compete fiercely for the seat that OB Amoah occupied for four consecutive terms.

Interestingly, OB Amoah in a dramatic move this week withdrew from the race leaving his contenders to contest excluding the MCE.

Upon the withdrawal of OB Amoah, the MCE, Frank Aidoo has reactivated his petition at the party’s head office and expects to be cleared to join the contest.

However, the agitation supporters and some of the delegates who are confused over the incumbent MP, OB Amoah’s withdrawal from the race have accused the incumbent of deliberately taking such a decision to mafia the MCE from contesting, as some delegates also believe that the MCE who was disqualified after must be reinstated by the party to join the race now that the MP has stepped down for unity and fairness.

In relation to this, the National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party is meeting to decide on the matter today to determine the Akuapem South Municipal Chief Executive Frank Aidoo’s fate in the upcoming parliamentary primary in the constituency.

Party Chairman Reactions

The Constituency Chairman, Micheal Ahwireng in reaction said the party is preparing towards the January 27th primary barring any contrary directive from the National Executives of the party.

According to him, “Akuapem South is ready for the elections, Election committee member we have put all things in place. We are going to have our final meeting tomorrow morning with EC to let all aspirants know that the interest of the party is paramount and whether they like it or not the three candidates we are going to have one person elected. I want all of them to pledge to accept the outcome in good fate”.

On the withdrawal of OB Amoah, he said it was within his right, adding that the disqualification of the MCE was also grounded in law.

He explained “It is not just this very year that clause has been in existence. 2016 that clause was there, 2020 that clause was there so 2024 election if it is not good, the national council will eliminate that portion but it has been there since 2016 so I cannot say it is not fair as I said we are under the national executives and regional executives“.

OB Resignation

The incumbent MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah says his withdrawal from the upcoming parliamentary election is for personal and national interests.

”I haven’t indicated anywhere that I am quitting politics. I am fully involved in politics. As we speak I am the chairman of the research committee of the party, I represent the party at IPAC, and I play different roles so quitting politics doesn’t come in at all except that I am not standing again. My withdrawal is for personal interest and national interest”, OB Amoah said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe