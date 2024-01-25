Storey-Building Collapses On Firefighters In West Legon

Some firefighters are battling for their lives following, the last floor of a two-storey building collapsing on them as they battled a fierce fire.

The distressing incident occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at West Legon, a suburb of the country’s capital.

The first responders from the Legon Fire Station, four firefighters in total, were injured in this unfortunate and perilous incident.

Two of the officers are currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) at Legon.

They were referred from Medifem Hospital.

The other two officers, who suffered minor injuries, have been treated and discharged.

In a show of support and concern, the Chief Fire Officer, Timothy Osafo-Affum, in a statement said the Service Administration visited the injured officers at the UGMC, Legon, earlier this morning.

He assured them and the public of the management’s full support towards their swift and complete recovery.

Osafo-Affum, alongside the entire management of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), extended their sympathies to the injured officers, their families, and the entire firefighting fraternity.

In response to the incident, GNFS management has initiated an investigation into the building collapse at Westlands.

A dedicated team has been assembled to probe the circumstances leading to the fire incident.

This investigation aims to determine the causes and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The GNFS assures the public that the service will continue implementing measures to enhance the safety of all firefighters and citizens.

The safety of both frontline responders and the public remains a top priority for the Ghana National Fire Service.

By Vincent Kubi