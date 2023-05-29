Blows In NDC Over Mahama Cash

John Dramani Mahama

Tension is brewing within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over allegations of embezzlement of the GHC40 offered by former President John Dramani Mahama to delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

The money, which was reportedly offered to secure votes for Mahama in the name inducement cleverly clothed as transport cash, has raised concerns among some NDC executives who are questioning the squandering of the money.

Reports indicate that confusion has arisen within the NDC executive in the Greater Accra region following the failure to account for the remaining money, meant for delegates who did not participate in the elections.

According to sources, over 600 delegates did not vote on election day in Madina alone, but the money allocated for them could not be accounted for. This is not limited to Madina alone some delegates did no show up in other constituencies.

This has caused a rift within the party, with some members demanding accountability over the expenditure of the money.

The controversy has sparked disagreements not only in the capital but across other regions as well where its believed some executives have chopped the delegates cash paid by Mahama.

Many NDC supporters are worried that this controversy could undermine the party’s unity and strength as it prepares for the upcoming general elections.

Observers have called on party leaders to address the issue as soon as possible to prevent any further harm to the opposition party’s image, especially as the party tries to parry any allegation of fraud and corruption.

The NDC has yet to issue an official statement addressing the bribery allegations, but political analysts predict that the controversy could have significant implications for the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

The tension among the executives of the NDC has been simmering for a while now, with some expressing dissatisfaction over the party’s handling of certain issues.

The supposed bribe is just one of the many issues causing division within the party.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the former president has denied any wrongdoing and has called on the party executives to focus on the bigger picture of winning the upcoming general elections.

However, some within the party are calling for a full investigation into the matter, with some even suggesting that the former president should be held accountable if any wrongdoing is uncovered.

The NDC is no stranger to internal conflicts and power struggles, and this latest development is likely to further exacerbate tensions within the party. With the general elections just some months away, the NDC will need to find a way to address these internal issues and present a united front if they hope to defeat the ruling party at the polls.

It remains to be seen how this latest scandal will impact the NDC’s chances in the upcoming elections, but one thing is certain – the party will need to work hard to regain the trust of its members and supporters.

By Vincent Kubi