C4C Founder To Contest Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa NPP Primary

Dr Michael Kojo Kyeremanten

Dr Michael Kojo Kyeremanten, Founder of C4C Homeopathic Hospital, has announced his plans to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency.

He made this declaration during an event at the Odoben Believers Church, where he donated water to the local party office and sawing machines to party members.

Dr. Kyeremanten who has demonstrated his commitment to improving the livelihoods of the people in the constituency, stated that he was the right candidate for the job.

He pointed out that the people kept voting for the NPP, yet there was still a lack of development, employment, and other social interventions.

He explained that he had already started working on some community projects, including fixing boreholes, reshaping roads, and building healthcare facilities. He had also given out scholarships and employment opportunities to some delegates’ families.

Kyeremanten emphasized that his intention to contest was to unite the party and help the people of the constituency. He asked for the support of the youth, old, men, and women to achieve this goal.

The announcement was well-received by the delegates, coordinators, and party members who attended the event. They expressed their confidence in Kyeremanten’s leadership abilities and promised to support his candidacy.

The NPP will soon open nominations for the Parliamentary primary, and it is expected that there will be several candidates vying for the position.

Nonetheless, Kyeremanten seems to have won the hearts of the locals in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, who hope that he will bring the much-needed development and change they seek.