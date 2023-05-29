Black Sherif Praises Miami City After Afronation

Black Sherif is full of praise for Miami city in Florida for being one of the most beautiful cities in the United States Of America.

According to him, the city looks exactly beautiful and tall structures he sees in video games.

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ‘Artiste Of The Year is currently in Miami where he performed on Saturday, May 27 at the Afronation concert.

In an interview after the concert, Black Sherif indicated that the energy he received from music fans out there coupled with the beauty of the city has made his experience in Miami an awesome one.

“It feels unreal. I have been telling everyone…even the city feels like a video game. It is only in video games that I see taller buildings…yeah it’s crazy. The people here and the energy is mad. You know going overseas..getting on stage and seeing people sing back to you is so unreal. I’m very grateful,” he stated.

Black Sherif took the Afronation stage by storm when he performed alongside Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

The well-attended event witnessed energetic live performances from Black Sherif and Burna Boy as they performed their various hit songs, without breaks to entertain fans who attended the event.

Highlights included Black Sherif’s appearances, during which numerous people waved their hands in admiration of his onstage performance.