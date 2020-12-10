Blue Band Starts GH¢100k ‘Spreading Smiles’ Initiative

A prize (left) winner with her dummy cheque

BLUE BAND has announced over GH¢100,000 in cash rewards to its consumers through its ‘Spreading Smiles’ Twin Tub Pack Campaign.

Upfield Foods, the new owners of Blue Band, previously donated over 13,000 units of nutritious Blue Band products to support the government’s initiative to provide food for vulnerable low-income communities during the lockdown period of the pandemic.

The donation was in line with Upfield’s purpose to make people healthier and happier with great tasting and nutritious foods.

This new initiative, Spreading Smiles, will involve the participation of Blue Band consumers, offering them an opportunity to nominate a family of choice that will receive financial rewards up to GH¢1,000 every week. For every Twin Tub Pack of 250g, 450g or 900g purchased, consumers won instant gifts and also got the chance to nominate a disadvantaged family that they believed would greatly benefit from financial assistance using a code provided on the Twin Tub Pack.

At the end of the promo period, 100 disadvantaged families across Ghana would have benefited from the cash relief which would go a long way in aiding the nourishment and wellbeing of their children and families.

Speaking about the campaign, Upfield Head of Marketing West Africa, Francis Afoani said, “We are deeply concerned about families and children who are vulnerable to the economic and health impact brought on by Covid-19. As a food company, we recognize our heightened responsibility during this pandemic to provide solutions that support disadvantaged families while ensuring our nutritious and quality foods are consistently available to our consumers. We are positive that this initiative will further demonstrate our commitment to help parents grow healthy and happy kids.”

The Blue Band Twin Tub Pack can be purchased at neighborhood supermarkets across Ghana. The Pack will be easily identifiable by consumers in the spreads section of the stores by the iconic bright yellow, blue and red colours of the Blue Band brand.

Marketing Manager of Upfield Ghana, Mawusi Mawuenyefia, commented “We are therefore challenging our consumers and presenting them with an opportunity to make a difference and ultimately be part of promoting the ‘Spreading Smiles’ campaign.”