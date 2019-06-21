Blue Ocean Wins Best Safety Company Award

Ghana’s leading Bulk Distributor of Petroleum Products, Blue Ocean Investments Limited, has been crowned the overall HSSE Company of the Year at the 2019 Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards held in Accra.

In addition, the company has also seized the award for the HSSE Team of the Year 2019. Organised by IanMatSun Global Services Limited, organisers of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards in partnership with Firmus Advisory, a leading research company in Ghana, the HESS awards has been established to recognize companies for their exceptional performance and innovation focused on occupational safety, security and the environment.

Speaking upon receipt of the awards, the Deputy General Manager of Blue Ocean Investments, Henry Osei, highlighted the centrality of safety to Blue Ocean’s ethos and team.

“We at Blue Ocean are honoured to receive this award. In 2016, we invested significantly into building depots and systems with the highest safety standards and since then, we have consistently worked to instill a non-negotiable safety culture in our entire team. Oil and gas is a high-risk industry so we do not compromise. This award therefore comes as a welcome endorsement and motivator to continue in this stead, while extending this culture to our cherished customers,” said Mr. Osei.

This award comes shortly after Blue Ocean Investments held a large-scale Tier-3 Emergency Simulation at its Tema Multi Product Terminal, to test the robustness of its emergency response systems. With the full involvement of the emergency services, NADMO, and the various municipal and regulatory authorities, the drill was a huge success.

Since its inception in 2016, Blue Ocean Investments has had zero fatalities and zero major incidents across all operations. 2 Blue Ocean Investments Limited is one of the leading bulk distributors of petroleum products in Ghana specialising in Gasoil, Gasoline, Aviation fuel, and LPG.

Headquartered in Accra, the 2017 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards Bulk Distribution Company of the Year operates in all the zonal locations; Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi and Buipe, and has built a solid reputation as a reliable supplier to the petroleum market in Ghana.