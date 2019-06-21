AFCON Opens Today

AFCON 2019

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) chairman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has called on Ghanaians to rally total support for the Black Stars as the African Cup of Nations kicks off today.

Host Egypt and Zimbabwe will open the competition’s account after an expected glamorous opening ceremony at the Cairo International Stadium.

But Ghana will have to wait till Tuesday to begin the campaign when they cross swords with their Beninois counterparts in Ismailia.

And to the NC boss, the Black Stars preparation will be complete if the entire nation rallies support for the team.

“The team need our total support to travel far in the competition, I am therefore appealing to all Ghanaians to rally behind the Stars,” he said in an interview.

The Stars are in Group F with Benin, Cameroun and Guinea Bissau.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) chairman Hani Abo-Rida announced yesterday that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will attend the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) opening ceremony.

“FIFA president Infantino informed me that he will attend the Nations Cup opening ceremony and the opening game between Egypt and Zimbabwe,” Abo-Rida told EFA’s official website.

Also to add colour to the opening ceremony is Nigeria’s musician, Femi Kuti.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum