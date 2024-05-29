Bnoskka, Apprise Music To Launch IP Zone Podcast

Bnoskka

Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, known in the creative arts industry as Bnoskka, a leading creative arts business and intellectual property consultant, is excited to announce his collaboration with Apprise Music, a renowned music publishing and distribution company, to launch the IP Zone Podcast.

Hosted by Bnoskka, the podcast is now streaming on YouTube, Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

IP Zone Podcast delves into the fascinating world of intellectual property, creativity, and innovation, featuring insightful conversations with industry experts, artistes, and thought leaders.

With a focus on the music and creative industries, the podcast explores the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in intellectual property, copyright, and innovation.

“I am thrilled to partner with Apprise Music to bring IP Zone Podcast to the public,” Bnoskka stated.

“Our goal is to create an engaging and informative platform that sparks meaningful discussions and inspires creativity. We believe that intellectual property is at the heart of innovation, and we’re excited to share this journey with our audience.”

“Apprise Music is dedicated to empowering creatives and artistes to protect and monetise their intellectual property,” said Mr. Michael Bamfo, CEO of Apprise Music.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Bnoskka on IP Zone Podcast, and we look forward to sharing our expertise and insights with the creative community.”

Tune in to IP Zone Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other popular streaming platforms. Subscribe now and join the conversation.