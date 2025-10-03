Boatemaa, Nafari Named Star Performers In ‘Imperial Discovery Week’

Nafari and Boatemaa

Boatemaa of the Eastern Region and Nafari of the Volta Region have been declared Star Performers for Week 11 of Mister and Miss Imperial Ghana 2025, held under the theme “Tour With a Crown.”

The week, titled “Imperial Discovery Week”, tasked delegates to highlight tourism destinations in their regions and educate the public on their significance.

Boatemaa topped the ladies’ category with her presentation on the Aburi Botanical Gardens, which also earned her the Best Costume Award. Awula of the Greater Accra Region was named Most Eloquent for her narration on the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

In the men’s category, Nafari emerged winner with his presentation on Logba Tota in the Volta Region, securing the highest score overall. Adolf of the Ashanti Region received double recognition as Most Eloquent and Best Costume.

Judging was conducted by three resident jurors—Ganyobi Niiquaye, Leopold Kwao, and King Henrik Wolo Jnr.—together with guest juror Nyame Asare. Scores were calculated from a total of 400, converted to 50%, and added to voting results worth 50% to determine the final outcome.

The competition continues as delegates showcase their talents, intellect, and creativity on the road to the grand finale of Mister and Miss Imperial Ghana 2025.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke