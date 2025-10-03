Diana Hamilton’s ‘Comfort Plus Experience’ Pull Crowds

Diana Antwi Hamilton and Cece Twum on stage

Multi-award-winning gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, headlined the “Comfort Plus Experience with Diana Hamilton” at Redeemer’s Chapel in Maryland, USA, drawing a global audience to witness her ministration.

Themed “Move,” the event, which took place on Saturday, September 27, gathered thousands of believers, gospel enthusiasts, and fans from across the United States, all eager to experience a night of praise, worship, and divine encounter.

From the moment Diana stepped on stage, she ignited the auditorium with back-to-back performances of her timeless hits, including ‘Adom’, ‘The Doing of the Lord’, ‘Nyame Ne Yen Adi No Yie’, ‘Nyame Ye’, ‘Yehowa Behwe’, ‘Osoro Bekasa’, and ‘Me Nyankopon Papabi’. Her spirited delivery charged the atmosphere, lifting hearts and drawing worshippers into an intense presence of God.

The evening reached a beautiful climax when Diana was unexpectedly joined on stage by legendary gospel duo The Tagoe Sisters and renowned gospel minister Ceccy Twum, where together they delivered a moving performance that left the audience in awe.

Supporting as always was her husband, Dr. Joseph Hamilton, who ensured the programme ran seamlessly. The night also featured performances from other gifted gospel ministers including MzNaana, Millicent Yankey, Herty Gorge, and Kenneth Appiah.

The Comfort Plus Experience comes on the heels of Diana’s widely celebrated Awake Experience 2025, which earlier this year took place in Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani, drawing thousands across Ghana.

With Maryland’s unforgettable night of worship now added to her ministry’s milestones, Diana Hamilton continues to affirm her global impact as a vessel of gospel music, carrying messages of hope, faith, and God’s unfailing love wherever she ministers.