BoG Governor Lauds Stanbic Bank As It Clocks 20

Alhassan Andani

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has praised Stanbic Bank for its professionalism and adherence to industry best practices.

He was speaking at the launch of Stanbic Bank’s 20th anniversary celebration held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

According to him, Stanbic Bank has since December 1999 demonstrated a strong sense of professionalism and has become one of the leading banks in Ghana.

Stanbic Bank, a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, was incorporated in Ghana in 1999.

The incorporation follows the acquisition of majority shares in Union Mortgage Bank Limited by the Standard Bank Group.

Its total assets as at end of 2018 was GH¢ 6.21 billion.

In 2018 also, Stanbic Bank took over the Bank of Baroda.

Dr. Addison observed the rigorous nature with which Stanbic Bank has worked over the years to maintain standards.

He said Stanbic Bank has about 40 branches spread across the country; over 100 ATMs and ranked among the top five banks in Ghana

“These commendable achievements over the last two decades are really impressive,” he stated.

He noted that the expectation of BoG was that Standard Group and Stanbic Bank will work creditably to impact lives across Africa.

Stanbic Bank is one of nine regional banks in Ghana.

Dr. Addison urged regional banks to play a key role in regional economic development and advancement.

Standard Bank Group is 157 years old this year.

Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Alhassan Andani, in his welcome remarks on the occasion, expressed gratitude to the forebears of Standard Bank Group and the standard they have set.

Out of the 157 years of its existence, he said, it was only once that the Board recommended no dividends payment

The shareholders of Stanbic Bank in Ghana have been really patient, he said.

We are strong today because of the patience of our shareholders, he said.

“The other story about this brand would be about our clients.

We want to thank our clients for choosing us,” he said.

Going forward as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, he said Stanbic Bank dreams to put up a Specialist Leukemia Centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

BY Melvin Tarlue