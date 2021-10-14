BoG Warns Public Against ‘Worldremit’ Scam

A money doubling scheme operating in Ghana under the pseudo name “Worldremit” is a fraud, Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned.

According to the central bank, this is different from the globally renowned Fintech, “WorldRemit” which is in the business of international fund transfers.

However, this scheme encourages customers to select preferred packages, following which a code is generated by the fraudsters with which they obtain the WhatsApp accounts of their victims for spurious purposes, a statement issued on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 by the BoG and signed by the Secretary of the bank, Sandra Thompson said.

The scheme is fraudulent and does not reward investors as promised, it added.

The bank therefore cautioned the general public against patronage of this and other similar unsanctioned schemes.

Bank of Ghana states that it has not licensed any entities or individuals engaged in ‘Money Doubling’.

By Vincent Kubi