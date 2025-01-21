Bole NDC Supporters Burn Tyres Over Ministerial Appointment ‘Neglect’

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bole, the Savannah Region have accused President John Dramani Mahama of neglecting the Bole-Bamboi Member of Parliament, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, in his ministerial appointments.

In response to what they perceive as a snub, party supporters gathered outside President Mahama’s father’s residence in Bole, where they burnt car tires to express their dissatisfaction about the situation.

The supporters argued that Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has worked tirelessly to ensure President Mahama’s significant victory in the constituency and therefore deserves recognition and reward for his efforts.

DGN Online understands that the Bole Municipal Police Command has deployed personnel to key locations in the area to prevent any potential disturbances.

Meanwhile, the Bole-Bamboi Member of Parliament, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, has urged the NDC supporters to remain calm in a statement.

“I kindly appeal to the youth and people of Bole-Bamboi to stay calm and refrain from any form of agitation in my name. As a loyal and devoted brother of H.E John Dramani Mahama, and a firm believer in his wisdom and experience, I wholeheartedly support his decisions,” he said.

He urged the youth to support President Mahama in his pursuit of the reset agenda and that he is confident that their concerns will be well-represented, regardless of the role the President will entrust to him.

“Please, do not take the law into your own hands or engage in actions that could bring embarrassment to us all,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole